News Update : A 22-year-old's in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two cyclists collided in Bournemouth. The men crashed in The Square early this morning – police say the other cyclist waited for the ambulance but then left. #HeartNews

A 22-year-old’s in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two cyclists collided in Bournemouth.
The men crashed in The Square early this morning – police say the other cyclist waited for the ambulance but then left.#HeartNews pic.twitter.com/VSTBpPrEu1
