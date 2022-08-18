News Update : A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say.
A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say.https://t.co/5laLVSq0zV
— CBS47 (@CBS47) August 18, 2022
