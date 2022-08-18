News Update : A 14-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 14-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 18, 2022
