News Update : 6-24-22 bet 8:30-10:30am, unknown suspect(s) committed burglary, smashing rear window, gaining entry into victim’s car @ Lifetime Fitness (14540 W. McDowell Rd. Goodyear) Items removed incl credit cards; then fraudulently used @ Fry’s (16380 W. Yuma Rd) to buy high $ gift cards.

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 16:00:34


6-24-22 bet 8:30-10:30am, unknown suspect(s) committed burglary, smashing rear window, gaining entry into victim’s car @ Lifetime Fitness (14540 W. McDowell Rd. Goodyear) Items removed incl credit cards; then fraudulently used @ Fry’s (16380 W. Yuma Rd) to buy high $ gift cards.

 

https://twitter.com/Goodyearpolice/status/1560295599093780482

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#bet #8301030am #unknown #suspects #committed #burglary #smashing #rear #window #gaining #entry #victims #car #Lifetime #Fitness #McDowell #Goodyear #Items #removed #incl #credit #cards #fraudulently #Frys #Yuma #buy #high #gift #cards

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 0

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: