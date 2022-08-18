News Update : 6-24-22 bet 8:30-10:30am, unknown suspect(s) committed burglary, smashing rear window, gaining entry into victim’s car @ Lifetime Fitness (14540 W. McDowell Rd. Goodyear) Items removed incl credit cards; then fraudulently used @ Fry’s (16380 W. Yuma Rd) to buy high $ gift cards.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
6-24-22 bet 8:30-10:30am, unknown suspect(s) committed burglary, smashing rear window, gaining entry into victim’s car @ Lifetime Fitness (14540 W. McDowell Rd. Goodyear) Items removed incl credit cards; then fraudulently used @ Fry’s (16380 W. Yuma Rd) to buy high $ gift cards.
— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) August 18, 2022
https://twitter.com/Goodyearpolice/status/1560295599093780482
