News Update : 32-year-old Le’Chard Santos was killed today on North Main Street in Waterbury. This is the third homicide in the last week here. An arrest hasn’t made in todays shooting. However, police say they have a prime suspect and trying to get an arrest warrant @FOX61News

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
32-year-old Le’Chard Santos was killed today on North Main Street in Waterbury.
This is the third homicide in the last week here.
An arrest hasn’t made in todays shooting. However, police say they have a prime suspect and trying to get an arrest warrant @FOX61News
32-year-old Le’Chard Santos was killed today on North Main Street in Waterbury.
This is the third homicide in the last week here.
An arrest hasn’t made in todays shooting. However, police say they have a prime suspect and trying to get an arrest warrant @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/6E799V0amQ
— DeAndria Turner (@deandria_turner) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#32yearold #LeChard #Santos #killed #today #North #Main #Street #Waterbury #homicide #week #arrest #hasnt #todays #shooting #police #prime #suspect #arrest #warrant #FOX61News
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.