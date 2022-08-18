News Update : 1939 Piper Cub flying north violated the TFR and was forced down at #KEVY by @POTUS overwatch #F15. 50 year old pilot was taken into custody by Delaware State Police for interrogation.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
1939 Piper Cub flying north violated the TFR and was forced down at #KEVY by @POTUS overwatch #F15. 50 year old pilot was taken into custody by Delaware State Police for interrogation.
— DESpaceX (@DESpaceX) August 18, 2022
