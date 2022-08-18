News Update : 🚨NEW: Police arrest 44 year old man on suspicion of murdering 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran, who was stabbed to death in London on Tuesday

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🚨NEW: Police arrest 44 year old man on suspicion of murdering 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran, who was stabbed to death in London on Tuesday
— Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) August 18, 2022
