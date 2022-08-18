News Update : 👮‍♀️Today, Off. Cubiotti @GreecePoliceNY provided a tour to this 11-year-old aspiring police officer. Impressed with her love for the police & her captivating personality! Thankful for our officers who continually engage youth across our community🙏! Look at those smiles!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
👮♀️Today, Off. Cubiotti @GreecePoliceNY provided a tour to this 11-year-old aspiring police officer. Impressed with her love for the police & her captivating personality! Thankful for our officers who continually engage youth across our community🙏! Look at those smiles!
— Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) August 18, 2022
