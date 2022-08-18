Georgia governor Brian Kemp has asked a judge to quash a subpoena demanding he appear before the grand jury investigating Trump’s election interference..

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 15:06:17
BREAKING: Georgia governor Brian Kemp has asked a judge to quash a subpoena demanding he appear before the grand jury investigating Trump's election interference.

Who agrees Brian Kemp NEEDS to GROW A PAIR and testify! ✋

Who agrees Brian Kemp NEEDS to GROW A PAIR and testify! ✋

