BREAKING: Georgia governor Brian Kemp has asked a judge to quash a subpoena demanding he appear before the grand jury investigating Trump’s election interference.
Who agrees Brian Kemp NEEDS to GROW A PAIR and testify! ✋
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 18, 2022
