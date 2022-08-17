Yolanda N’Gaojia Death : 17-year-old boy Christian Lamar Weston was charged with murder.

2022-08-16 20:33:03

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite, according to Texas police and local news reports.

TX police have arrested a 17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston in the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, who was shot and killed while visiting her son’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday. Weston is charged with murder and currently held with no bond.

The Bell County district attorney’s office charged Christian Lamar Weston on Saturday, five months after the death of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

N’Gaojia, 52, was at a cemetery in Killeen on March 22 when she and another person were shot, NBC affiliate KCEN of Temple reported. N’Gaojia died nearly two hours after the shooting, police said.

