Stabbing death of 87yr Thomas O’Halloran : Police Release suspects picture .

Posted on August 17, 2022

BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-17 12:44:50
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; A picture has been released of a man police wish to speak to re stabbing to death of 87yr Thomas O’Halloran this man was seen running from scene in possession of a knife; police describe him as ‘Dangerous’ PLEASE RT this far & wide especially across London👇

