Stabbing death of 87yr Thomas O’Halloran : Police Release suspects picture .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; A picture has been released of a man police wish to speak to re stabbing to death of 87yr Thomas O’Halloran this man was seen running from scene in possession of a knife; police describe him as ‘Dangerous’ PLEASE RT this far & wide especially across London👇
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE; A picture has been released of a man police wish to speak to re stabbing to death of 87yr Thomas O’Halloran this man was seen running from scene in possession of a knife; police describe him as ‘Dangerous’ PLEASE RT this far & wide especially across London👇 pic.twitter.com/2fQX1vxlbn
— Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) August 17, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BREAKING #NEWS #UPDATE #picture #released #man #police #speak #stabbing #death #87yr #Thomas #OHalloran #man #running #scene #possession #knife #police #describe #Dangerous #amp #wide #London