Police are looking for 13-year-old William Iyaituk, and 10-year-old Madden Cowan, missing from the Grand Falls-Windsor area.
The boys are believed to be in a Black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, being driven by William.
They were last seen on the TCH near Norris Arm.
— Ben Cleary (@BenClearyNL) August 17, 2022
