Police are looking for 13-year-old William Iyaituk, and 10-year-old Madden Cowan, missing from the Grand Falls-Windsor area.

Posted on August 17, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-17 14:22:13
Police are looking for 13-year-old William Iyaituk, and 10-year-old Madden Cowan, missing from the Grand Falls-Windsor area.

The boys are believed to be in a Black 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, being driven by William.

They were last seen on the TCH near Norris Arm.

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Police #13yearold #William #Iyaituk #10yearold #Madden #Cowan #missing #Grand #FallsWindsor #area #boys #believed #Black #Dodge #Ram #pickup #driven #WilliamThey #TCH #Norris #Arm

Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: