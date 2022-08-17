LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN : Nigerian Troops arrest 8 suspected members of a kidnapping gang in Lere LGA of Kaduna , after tip off from the community. One Hajiya Bilikisu accused by the Mariri community of providing refuge to the bandits was killed by the irate youths after she attempted to escape.
pic.twitter.com/9KFn7Zs6Xn
— ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) August 17, 2022
