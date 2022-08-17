JoJo Aragon Murder: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old’s brutal murder

2022-08-17 02:50:03

Denver police are asking for the public’s help in locating any suspects involved in the brutal murder of 14-year-old JoJo Aragon.

Authorities found Aragon deceased near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 just after 1 p.m. MT.

A week after a 14 year old was brutally murdered family wonders why no one heard anything. JoJo Aragon was killed on a baseball diamond in a quiet Denver neighborhood in broad daylight last Monday. 100 people held a candlelight vigil at the ballfield tonight.

Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz “Jojo” Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday.

On Wednesday, what would have been Jojo Aragon‘s 15th birthday, police hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. His body was found on Monday.