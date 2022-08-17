JoJo Aragon Murder: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old’s brutal murder

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-17 02:50:03
Denver police are asking for the public’s help in locating any suspects involved in the brutal murder of 14-year-old JoJo Aragon.
Authorities found Aragon deceased near a baseball field at the Southwest Recreation Center on Aug. 8 just after 1 p.m. MT.
A week after a 14 year old was brutally murdered family wonders why no one heard anything. JoJo Aragon was killed on a baseball diamond in a quiet Denver neighborhood in broad daylight last Monday. 100 people held a candlelight vigil at the ballfield tonight.
Outside of the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver sits a blood-stained sidewalk where the body of 14-year-old Josiaz “Jojo” Aragon was found in broad daylight on Monday.
On Wednesday, what would have been Jojo Aragon‘s 15th birthday, police hosted a news conference hoping to learn more about how the teenage boy died. His body was found on Monday.
JoJo Aragon death: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old’s brutal murder https://t.co/scmWdwbwaw
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 17, 2022
Recent Stories.
My heart is broken for the family of this boy. May God’s peace be with you and may his comfort enfold you. He’s in our father’s arms. My most sincere condolences!
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
JoJo Aragon death: Denver police looking for suspect in 14-year-old’s brutal murder https://t.co/scmWdwbwaw
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 17, 2022
For Advertisement please contact us via email by using the contact form bottom in the site menu above. We don’t usually accept direct ad placement all the time, when we do will announce it at the top of the website.
If you have any other compliant or concern please send us email for immediate ratification.
#JoJo #Aragon #death #Denver #police #suspect #14yearold039s #brutal #murder