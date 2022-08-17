Help locate Missing Ross McLean 34-year-old man from Glenrothes.

2022-08-16 19:01:25Officers in Fife are appealing for information to help trace a missing 34-year-old man from Glenrothes.

Ross McLean was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.

He is described white, 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build with short brown hair and some facial hair.

When last seen, Ross was wearing a blue Carhartt sweatshirt with a large white motif on the back, a white Vans T-shirt, black Adidas shorts and navy Adidas trainers with white stripes. He was also wearing a khaki green baseball cap and black Adidas socks.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly of Glenrothes Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned Ross’ welfare who has not been seen since Sunday.

“His family are extremely worried about him and just want to know that he is safe and well.

“Although Ross was last seen in Glenrothes, he is also known to frequent the Coaltown of Balgonie area.

“If anyone thinks they have seen him or know where he might be, I would ask they get in touch as soon as possible. Ross, if you see this appeal then please let us or your family know that you are safe.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 4072 of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.

