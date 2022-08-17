Florida Man With No Arms Charged With Stabbing Chicago Tourist

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-17 01:59:30
A homeless Florida man with no arms has been arrested for stabbing a tourist with scissors using his feet, police say.
Jonathan Dale Crenshaw, a homeless artist from South Beach, Fla., was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly stabbed Cesar Coronado, a visiting tourist from Chicago, according to NBC 6 Miami.
Recent Stories.
This is how people react
If you’re stabbed by a man with no arms your street cred is measured in negative numbers for the rest of your life. also never doubt florida mans ability to overcome all obstacles
ed to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Breaking #FoxNews #Alert #Supreme #Court #lets #Texas #abortion #law #stand #lawsuit #abortion #providers #proceed
In Florida had therapist Charles Kinsey on his back arms in air protecting autistic client still got shot by a SWAT member, no less. It was the autistic man playing with silver toy truck that was called about. Neither should have been shot at as was obvious was toy.
— 🇧🇧 Bajanking23Pisces🇧🇧 (@bajanking43) June 23, 2022