Florida Man With No Arms Charged With Stabbing Chicago Tourist

Posted on August 17, 2022

A homeless Florida man with no arms has been arrested for stabbing a tourist with scissors using his feet, police say.

Jonathan Dale Crenshaw, a homeless artist from South Beach, Fla., was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly stabbed Cesar Coronado, a visiting tourist from Chicago, according to NBC 6 Miami.

excaypt wrote.
If you’re stabbed by a man with no arms your street cred is measured in negative numbers for the rest of your life. also never doubt florida mans ability to overcome all obstacles

