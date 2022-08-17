Ethan Taylor, 11-year-old missing in Hartford: police

2022-08-17 12:48:53HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are asking the public to help them search for 11-year-old Ethan Taylor, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Ethan is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5’5″ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

If Ethan is located, police ask that someone contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.



11-year-old missing in Hartford: police