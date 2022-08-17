Ethan Taylor, 11-year-old missing in Hartford: police

Posted on August 17, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-17 12:48:53HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are asking the public to help them search for 11-year-old Ethan Taylor, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Ethan is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5’5″ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

If Ethan is located, police ask that someone contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.


11-year-old missing in Hartford: police

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#11yearold #missing #Hartford #police

Post Views: 15

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: