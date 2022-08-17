Ethan Taylor, 11-year-old missing in Hartford: police

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Ethan is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5’5″ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.
If Ethan is located, police ask that someone contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.
11-year-old missing in Hartford: police
