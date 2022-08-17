Eison Chai Death : Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai was found dead after falling from the Luzhou MRT station in Taiwan .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
1. Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai was found dead after falling from the Luzhou MRT station in Taiwan this morning.
Police say the 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the spot.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
— BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 17, 2022
