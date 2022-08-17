Eison Chai Death : Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai was found dead after falling from the Luzhou MRT station in Taiwan .

2022-08-17 14:58:12
1. Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai was found dead after falling from the Luzhou MRT station in Taiwan this morning.

Police say the 40-year-old was pronounced dead on the spot.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Chai won the second season of the Taiwanese singing competition “Super Idol”, which ran from 2008 to 2009. The Kuching-born singer was married to Taiwanese actress Hitomi Wu.
According to Focus Taiwan, local police say Malaysian pop singer Eison Chai was found dead Wednesday morning after an apparent fall from the Luzhou MRT station building in Taipei, Taiwan.

