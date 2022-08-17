David Davis And Heather Johnston Is Accused Of Having Sex On A Cedar Point Ferris Wheel In Front Of Children.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 32-year-old couple is accused of having sex on a Cedar Point ferris wheel in front of children who told police they could feel the cart shaking and hear the couple laughing.
The incident happened after 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) on the Giant Wheel at the Sandusky amusement park, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.
David Davis, 32, of Florida, and Heather Johnston, 32, of Ohio, are accused of having sex inside the cart ahead of two women and two girls on the Giant Wheel.
The four witnesses told investigators they could clearly see the couple’s private areas and feel the cart shaking, according to police. Davis and Johnston knew they were being watched, but they continued to have sex, while laughing, the witnesses told Sandusky police.
