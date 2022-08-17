Anti-Putin Latvian-American businessman Dan Rapoport dies in mysterious circumstances’ in Washington DC

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.



BREAKING NOW: Anti-Putin Latvian-American businessman Dan Rapoport, who SOLD HIS HOUSE TO THE TRUMPS ‘dies in mysterious circumstances’ in Washington DC – wife furiously DENIES he killed himself… BREAKING NOW: Anti-Putin Latvian-American businessman Dan Rapoport, who SOLD HIS HOUSE TO THE TRUMPS ‘dies in mysterious circumstances’ in Washington DC – wife furiously DENIES he killed himself… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 17, 2022 2022-08-17 12:53:42BREAKING NOW: Anti-Putin Latvian-American businessman Dan Rapoport, who SOLD HIS HOUSE TO THE TRUMPS ‘dies in mysterious circumstances’ in Washington DC – wife furiously DENIES he killed himself…

Hmm I was just reading up on this guy , he was definitely on the Ukraine train! Also big banker!! Suicide really???



It should be straightened out that he didn't really sell to the "Trumps".Just to family of. Reporting is horrible. That is a greater danger. In January 2017, the New York Times reported that Rapoport sold his Washington, DC home, which will further serve as the residence of Ivanka Trump and family they'll rent.

