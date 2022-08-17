12 year old #Christian girl Zarvia has been abducted & forcibly converted to #Islam in Pakistan.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
12 year old #Christian girl Zarvia has been abducted & forcibly converted to #Islam & as child married with a 40 year old #Muslim man in #Pakistan. Pakistan police & a session court handed over the Christian girl to abductor.
#ForcedConversion #Minorities
12 year old #Christian girl Zarvia has been abducted & forcibly converted to #Islam & as child married with a 40 year old #Muslim man in #Pakistan. Pakistan police & a session court handed over the Christian girl to abductor.#ForcedConversion #Minorities pic.twitter.com/B2gukLXMik
— CFATM (@CFATM2) August 16, 2022
