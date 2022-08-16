Greenford Stabbing – Man In His 80s Riding His Mobility Scooter Has Been Stabbed To Death At A40 Greenford

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: A pensioner aged in his 80s riding his mobility scooter has been stabbed to death in #Greenford.
Police rushed to Cayton Road near to the A40/Western Avenue at 4:06pm.
The elderly man could not be saved and was pronounced dead in the street.
— London 999 (@999London) August 16, 2022
An elderly man has been stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in west London. The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack in Greenford, despite the efforts of medics to save him. No one has yet been arrested.
Meanwhile Londons Mayor is very concerned with Climate change.
Three in 48hours Oxford Circus, Brentford, now Greenford. If I heard correctly today.
So sad to read this tweet, ffs what has become of our Capital city and what can be done to change it??
The death sentence needs to be re-instated, some of these have no scruples
No description tells us all we need to know. Next it will be he’s suffering from mental health issues. What’s the answer?
I am a Londoner for 40 years, can assure you it’s always been like this from when I was at college, it’s just now it gets more headlines, I live in south east London, when growing up there were shootings and stabbings regularly but back then no one gave a shit to report on it.
Show the state this country has become, because of our soft soaped approach to crime.
Who the hell stabs an elderly man, in his 80s .
This is the Price of Having No Effective Police Force. No leadership From/In Government.
I can only think of the people that do this, I’d say look in a hotel no doubt find the person living there at our expense..
