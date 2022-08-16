Greenford Stabbing – Man In His 80s Riding His Mobility Scooter Has Been Stabbed To Death At A40 Greenford

BREAKING: A pensioner aged in his 80s riding his mobility scooter has been stabbed to death in #Greenford.

Police rushed to Cayton Road near to the A40/Western Avenue at 4:06pm.

The elderly man could not be saved and was pronounced dead in the street.

#Ealing

An elderly man has been stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in west London. The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack in Greenford, despite the efforts of medics to save him. No one has yet been arrested.