Matthew Wilson wrote

They are. If you haven’t noticed, they recently executed a search warrant in relation to him. And brought back a lot of boxes of evidence.

Good. Let’s get rid of these people in government regardless of their political affiliation.

If convicted in the 28- count indictment , Cox faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $2,50,000 for fire fraud and money laundering , according to the Justice Department .

The former congressman was charged with ” 15 counts of wire fraud , 11 counts of money laundering , one count of financial institution fraud , and one count of campaign contribution fraud “.

The arrest took place around 8:30 am at the federal courthouse in Fresno , California .

Let’s sit back and notice that the Dems won’t be bad mouthing the authorities who indicted him nor calling for their deaths.

I think the liar should be severely punished, and let him know that what he does is not liked by everyone. Liar the most hateful Democracy is broken. He is as elected because he was an option or just an only option. Not the adequate person for that kind of work.

JUST IN: Former Democratic Congressman TJ Cox arrested by FBI in California, is indicted on money laundering and wire fraud charges. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) August 16, 2022

