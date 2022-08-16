Florence Pugh Boyfriend 2022 : Zach Braff And Florence Pugh What Happened

Florence Pugh reveals she and Zach Braff broke up this year: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.” #FlorencePugh is known for her fiery, no-BS candor. She’s establishing herself as one of the most versatile talents of her generation—while taking control of her future. “I know what I can take, what I give, and what I will not accept,” she says.https://t.co/y6VBPPBh9T pic.twitter.com/zhehYgMFiq — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 16, 2022

Who is Florence Pugh is an English actress. Born in Oxford, she made her acting debut in 2014 in the drama film The Falling. Pugh gained recognition in 2016 for her leading role as a violent young bride in the independent drama Lady Macbeth, winning a British Independent Film Award.

Born: January 3, 1996 (age 26 years), Oxford, United Kingdom.

all due respect to florence pugh and her explicit desire for people to not comment on her breakup with zach braff but thank GOD.

i would also like to point out that many male filmmakers (incl. zach braff, who directed florence pugh on the set of a short film) have pursued romantic relationships with actors in their films. i’ve never seen anyone question their skills as filmmakers or their professionalism.

FrankieT

You know you can acknowledge that Florence Pugh & Zach Braff have split & send sympathy WITHOUT bashing relationships between two consenting adults that have age gaps

Painting all relationships that have age gaps of 10+ yrs as merely predatory / abusive is just inaccurate

Miriam Gibson wrote

What she says: I am anxious because of work, studying, rent, climate change, cost of living, the future.

What she means: I am anxious because we don’t have a clear answer about if Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split up.

Parasocial wrote

Florence Pugh says she and Zach Braff quietly ended their relationship earlier this year: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

MONETIZING THE METAVERSE wrote

like everyone else I’m devastated by the Zach Braff and Florence Pugh split, but this is a huge opportunity for Raffaello Follieri to get back into the Hollywood dating scene.

Megan (Road Trip Era) wrote

i hope Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are doing alright and healing through this time. Ik breakups are really hard

FLORENCE PUGH IS AVAILABLE THO AND IM READY TO STEP IN WHENEVER SHE IS READY.

