Bc Overdose Deaths : More than 1,000 people have died from toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 in BC.



#Breaking: More than 1,000 people have died from toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 in BC, the most fatal start to a year on record.

June saw 146 people killed by the poisoned supply, a 26% decrease from 197 dead in May (appears related to📉benzodiazepines)

10,000 deaths so far & 1100 overdose deaths in first 6 months of 2022 in BC only. It comes to 6 per day. What are our govts doing to stop fentanyl, which has been smuggled continually?

‘The latest data from the BC Coroners Service show that B.C. has surpassed 10,000 deaths since the province’s toxic drug supply was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.’ “B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022″