Bc Overdose Deaths : More than 1,000 people have died from toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 in BC.

#Breaking: More than 1,000 people have died from toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 in BC, the most fatal start to a year on record.
June saw 146 people killed by the poisoned supply, a 26% decrease from 197 dead in May (appears related to📉benzodiazepines) #bcpoli #vanpoli.
10,000 deaths so far & 1100 overdose deaths in first 6 months of 2022 in BC only. It comes to 6 per day. What are our govts doing to stop fentanyl, which has been smuggled continually?
— Moira Wyton (@moirawyton) August 16, 2022
