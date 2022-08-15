Today Update : Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok..

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING NEWS: Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok.
Embakasi East Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka went Missing. At around 9.45 am, he was reported to have excused himself to make a phone call but did not return to the office.
Daniel Musyoka, the missing IEBC Presiding Officer for Embakasi Constituency has been found dead!
The questions everyone is now asking is
Who killed Musyoka? What did Musyoka do to warrant his death? What information did Musyoka know or accidentally bumped to that he wasn’t supposed to know?
BREAKING NEWS: Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok.#KenyanElection2022 #Kondele
Where is Baba #williamruto pic.twitter.com/mPZ7jrCni3
— FichuaNews.co.ke (@FichuaNews) August 15, 2022
Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country’s next President, the electoral commission announced Monday.
Comments and Reactions .
Is it necessary to shed blood during an election? Why should the innocent,who aren’t even running for election, pay the burden of avaricious individuals? This was a parent, a husband to someone, and they are no longer alive. My heartfelt condolences to the Daniel Musyoka family.
— poseidon ⚡ (@MwangaAlexander) August 15, 2022
CHEPTOO SITANY reacting to the story wrote.
My heart goes out to the family and friends of the former Returning officer Daniel Musyoka my heart is bleeding I must say may justice prevail and may the killers be brought to book sad sad sad!