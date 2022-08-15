Today Update : Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok..



BREAKING NEWS: Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok.

Embakasi East Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka went Missing. At around 9.45 am, he was reported to have excused himself to make a phone call but did not return to the office.

The questions everyone is now asking is

Who killed Musyoka? What did Musyoka do to warrant his death? What information did Musyoka know or accidentally bumped to that he wasn’t supposed to know?

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country’s next President, the electoral commission announced Monday.

Ruto won with 50.49% of the vote, narrowly defeating veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was contesting his fifth election.