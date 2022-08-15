Today Update : Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok..

Posted on August 15, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Missing IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East constituency Daniel Musyoka found dead in Loitoktok.

Embakasi East Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka went Missing. At around 9.45 am, he was reported to have excused himself to make a phone call but did not return to the office.

Daniel Musyoka, the missing IEBC Presiding Officer for Embakasi Constituency has been found dead!

The questions everyone is now asking is

Who killed Musyoka? What did Musyoka do to warrant his death? What information did Musyoka know or accidentally bumped to that he wasn’t supposed to know?

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has been elected as the country’s next President, the electoral commission announced Monday.

Ruto won with 50.49% of the vote, narrowly defeating veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was contesting his fifth election.
He will become Kenya’s fifth President since independence, winning the seat on his first attempt. Ruto’s party, the Kenya First coalition, has won a majority of seats in Kenya’s senate, the second highest in the National Assembly. CNN reported

CHEPTOO SITANY reacting to the story wrote. 
My heart goes out to the family and friends of the former Returning officer Daniel Musyoka my heart is bleeding I must say may justice prevail and may the killers be brought to book sad sad sad!

