Eunice Carter – The Mob MuseumEunice Hunton Carter was the first African-American woman to work as a prosecutor in the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney’s Office.

Eunice Carter – The Mob Museum
Eunice Hunton Carter was the first African-American woman to work as a prosecutor in the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney's Office. As a key assistant to special prosecutor Thomas Dewey, she is credited with
Eunice Hunton Carter was the first African-American woman to work as a prosecutor in the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney’s Office. As a key assistant to special prosecutor Thomas Dewey, she is credited with https://t.co/jsN77hc8mF
establishing key facts in the prosecution of mobster Charlie "Lucky" Luciano.
Carter and Dewey established that prostitutes were required to kick back half of their earnings to crime bosses in exchange for legal representation – in effect, Luciano was profiting from
prostitution. Luciano was sentenced to 30 to 50 years in 1936. (Luciano was released from prison and deported to Italy 11 years later in exchange for his help in preventing problems on the New York City docks during World War II.)
Carter continued working with Dewey
Thomas Edmund Dewey (March 24, 1902 – March 16, 1971) was an American lawyer, prosecutor and politician.
