Today News : #UPDATE | NDRF, SDRF & police teams are carrying out rescue ops along with local divers. Three more bodies have been recovered, so far 12 dead bodies have been found. Three bodies are still missing. The flow in the river is high, creating problems in the op: Abhinandan, Banda SP



#UPDATE | NDRF, SDRF & police teams are carrying out rescue ops along with local divers. Three more bodies have been recovered, so far 12 dead bodies have been found. Three bodies are still missing. The flow in the river is high, creating problems in the op: Abhinandan, Banda SP



