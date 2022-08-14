Today News : 🚨⚽️ The Lady PATS are up 1-0 at the half after a corner kick from #23 Kennedy Stamper finds the net! @LCHS_PatNation @LCKYAthletics #BELIEVELC



🚨⚽️ The Lady PATS are up 1-0 at the half after a corner kick from #23 Kennedy Stamper finds the net! @LCHS_PatNation @LCKYAthletics #BELIEVELC





🚨⚽️ The Lady PATS are up 1-0 at the half after a corner kick from #23 Kennedy Stamper finds the net! @LCHS_PatNation @LCKYAthletics #BELIEVELC pic.twitter.com/V0AN6EAUDq

BREAKING

Welcome to LifenDay News Portal. Please click on the twitter card to read the full stpry from the original sources.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news aggregation partal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsiblity as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain thering is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate informations posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

🚨⚽️ The Lady PATS are up 1-0 at the half after a corner kick from #23 Kennedy Stamper finds the net! @LCHS_PatNation @LCKYAthletics #BELIEVELC pic.twitter.com/V0AN6EAUDq — Lincoln County Football College Recruiting News (@LCFB_Recruiting) August 14, 2022

For Advertisment please contact us via email by using the contact form buttom in the site menu above. We dont usually accept direct ad placement all the time, when we do will annonce it at the top of the website.

If you have any other compliant or concern please send us email for immediate ractificatipon.

#Lady #PATS #corner #kick #Kennedy #Stamper #finds #net #LCHSPatNation #LCKYAthletics #BELIEVELC