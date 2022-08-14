Terror Shooting Outside Jerusalem’s Old City: -7 People Hurt, Suspect is Amir al-Sidawi



#BREAKING: Following a shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, the wounded are being rushed to hospital.

Update on the terror shooting outside Jerusalem’s Old City: -7 people hurt, including 2 seriously -Shots were fired at a bus near the Western Wall & at a parking lot near King David’s Tomb -2 perpetrators had waited for the bus’s arrival & fired while passengers were boarding.

Of the 2 seriously injured is a 35 yr old woman in the late stages of pregnancy. Five others are moderately injured

#BREAKING: Following a shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, the wounded are being rushed to hospital. The perpetrator/s are still at large. pic.twitter.com/L9lBUklFQ1 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) August 13, 2022

The terrorist who shot at passengers on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City turned himself in. His name is Amir al-Sidawi.