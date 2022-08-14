Scott Morrison News Today : Anthony Albanese investigating the constitutional legality of Scott Morrison being secretly sworn in.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING 🚨 Anthony Albanese investigating the constitutional legality of Scott Morrison being secretly sworn in to at least 3 portfolios (per @abcnews).
christopher crocker wrote
surely morrison cant remain in parliament over this it would be in the best interest of liberals if he resigns from parliment.
It’s what the staff knew and know that’s the story who covered it up who was promised what and who got what for keeping the secrets. They all turning on one another in PMO,PMC and have PMCFOI hid this and other information from legitimate foi requests.
Fitzchivalry farseer wrote
just another reason a strong #ICAC is necessary,with particular focus on politicians and a clear definition of corruption.kquote>
