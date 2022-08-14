Rakesh Jhunjhunwala News Today : India Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away today, aged 62

‘I have a problem if IsIam & Cathol!sm try to convert Hindus.. you are free to follow your own beliefs but don’t try to change & influence my beliefs’

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7

considered as “The big bull” of stock market passes too soon. His believe in India’s growth potential is tremendous. His golden thoughts of investing aspire many youths to become great investor.

Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala considered as "The big bull" of stock market passes too soon. His believe in India's growth potential is tremendous. His golden thoughts of investing aspire many youths to become great investor.

