Israeli strike on Syria Targets Damascus International Airport , Tartus and air defense base in Abu Afsa

Posted on August 14, 2022

#BREAKING Israeli strike on Syria kills three soldiers: state media.

According to this news outlet, the targets of the Israeli strikes on Tartus, Syria were officers who oversaw the smuggling of Iranian missiles into Lebanon to arm the Hezbollah terror group.

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were injured after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Tartus on the coast of Syria and near Damascus on Sunday evening, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually in the base.

Loyalist sources say Israeli warplanes targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport shortly after a wave of strikes on Tartus.

Several loud explosions were heard in the area of ​​Tartus located in Syria. According to a Lebanese source, the missiles were fired from the Lebanon area by IDF fighter jets.

