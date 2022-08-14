Israeli strike on Syria Targets Damascus International Airport , Tartus and air defense base in Abu Afsa

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING Israeli strike on Syria kills three soldiers: state media.
#BREAKING: Reports of Israeli Air Force strikes on Tartus, Syria.
Air defenses reportedly activated. pic.twitter.com/HaB3k9xkxs
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 14, 2022
According to this news outlet, the targets of the Israeli strikes on Tartus, Syria were officers who oversaw the smuggling of Iranian missiles into Lebanon to arm the Hezbollah terror group.
Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were injured after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Tartus on the coast of Syria and near Damascus on Sunday evening, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually in the base.
Loyalist sources say Israeli warplanes targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport shortly after a wave of strikes on Tartus.
Israeli air strikes from the airspace of Lebanon on the positions of the Assad regime forces in Tartous. pic.twitter.com/reIWUaw9nu
— Tamir Hussein (@timBc13) August 14, 2022
Hamas media: “Joint Command” of all militias in #Gaza decided that “response will come in the way that the command of the resistance decides.” Is this like Assad’s “reserving the right to respond” to Israeli strikes on #Iran regime targets in Syria? At least we know Hamas is in. pic.twitter.com/610HWARNWq
— Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) August 5, 2022
Russian manned SAM sites in Syria usually don’t fire at Israeli planes. Part of a weird informal agreement that’s predicated on Israel only choosing to strike specific anti-Israeli targets while leaving the SAA targets that are actively fighting in the civil war alone.
— Not a Dog, Anti-Judd Apatow Aktion (@TheThotHooThot) August 10, 2022
Israeli Warplanes Just Launched Unprovoked Strikes Against Syria, Again.
They used Lebanese airspace, firing from south-east Beirut.
This is a blatant provocation against both countries, an act of war. When the day comes that there’s a response, watch the media spin it.
— Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) August 14, 2022
#BREAKING Israeli strike on Syria kills three soldiers: state media pic.twitter.com/xBAmPd2HQt
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 14, 2022
