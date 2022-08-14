Israeli strike on Syria Targets Damascus International Airport , Tartus and air defense base in Abu Afsa



#BREAKING Israeli strike on Syria kills three soldiers: state media.

#BREAKING: Reports of Israeli Air Force strikes on Tartus, Syria. Air defenses reportedly activated. pic.twitter.com/HaB3k9xkxs — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 14, 2022

According to this news outlet, the targets of the Israeli strikes on Tartus, Syria were officers who oversaw the smuggling of Iranian missiles into Lebanon to arm the Hezbollah terror group.

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were injured after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Tartus on the coast of Syria and near Damascus on Sunday evening, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually in the base.

Loyalist sources say Israeli warplanes targeted the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport shortly after a wave of strikes on Tartus.