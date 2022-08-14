Berwick Pa Mass Casualty Accident News: Car plowed into crowds of people with multiple victims injured

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🚨#BREAKING: Car plowed into crowds of people with multiple victims injured.
Right now One person dead with At least 13 others including 5 children seriously injured after a car plows into a crowd the suspect is currently in custody by police.
Update
🚨Major Incident – Homicide🚨
On Saturday, August 13, an individual drove through a crowd at a community event in Berwick, Columbia County, killing 1 and injuring 17. The same person then killed another person in Luzerne County. He is in custody at this time.⤵️@PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/MUZHp8Plgj
— Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) August 14, 2022
DwayneF wrote
What is going on in #Berwick PA today?
Mass casualty incident at a fund raiser when a car plowed into a crowd of people.
Then, it seems, the same car hits another car across the river and the driver starts beating the other with a hammer.
𝕾𝖔𝖗𝖔𝖘 wrote
car plows into crowd of people fundraising for the #nescopeckfire that killed 7 people in #Berwick , PA
So far all victims have been children ages from 5 – 7. Police say it isn’t clear how many have been injured and the investigation is currently ongoing.
Renae Renée wrote
Please, pray for Nescopeck and Berwick. My friend is from Berwick, Pa and they were holding a big benefit today for ten fire victims and a man drove into the crowd killing many others… tragedy after tragedy in this evil evil world.HughesWithTheNews wroteI understand its the weekend but the lack of urgency in regards to the Breaking News story in #Berwick is concerning. Not 1 single reporter from the Scranton/WB market has tweeted ANYTHING from Berwick. Hard to believe! I am told there’s a press conference coming up shortly.
