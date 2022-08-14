Berwick Pa Mass Casualty Accident News: Car plowed into crowds of people with multiple victims injured

DwayneF wrote

What is going on in #Berwick PA today?

Mass casualty incident at a fund raiser when a car plowed into a crowd of people.

Then, it seems, the same car hits another car across the river and the driver starts beating the other with a hammer.

𝕾𝖔𝖗𝖔𝖘 wrote

car plows into crowd of people fundraising for the #nescopeckfire that killed 7 people in #Berwick , PA

So far all victims have been children ages from 5 – 7. Police say it isn’t clear how many have been injured and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Renae Renée wrote

Please, pray for Nescopeck and Berwick. My friend is from Berwick, Pa and they were holding a big benefit today for ten fire victims and a man drove into the crowd killing many others… tragedy after tragedy in this evil evil world.