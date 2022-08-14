Carmen Ramirez Death : Supervisor of Ventura County has died.

Beautiful candlelight vigil for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez in Plaza Park in @CityofOxnard last night. This photo only captures a fraction of the people who came out. The 100s of attendees were a true testament to a public servant who touched many lives in our community. pic.twitter.com/lTNjRPctHo

It’s impossible to think that she is gone. I just spoke to her earlier this week. I needed more time to learn from her. I’m looking at pictures & thinking about her family, her husband, her niece. Rest in Power my friend. Your love has forever improved our world, Carmen Ramirez pic.twitter.com/UIWeeivVRd

BREAKING

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Supervisor Carmen Ramirez of Ventura County. On Friday, she was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Oxnard. Ms. Ramirez was very supportive of @FHBP_OC and our work 1/ — FHBP (@FHBP_OC) August 14, 2022

