Actress Denise Dowse Death : Actress for roles on “Beverly Hills, 90201,” “Insecure,” dies after hospitalization for viral meningitis.

#BREAKING Actress Denise Dowse, known for roles on “Beverly Hills, 90201,” “Insecure,” dies after hospitalization for viral meningitis, sister announces
#BREAKING Actress Denise Dowse, known for roles on “Beverly Hills, 90201,” “Insecure,” dies after hospitalization for viral meningitis, sister announces https://t.co/rEHDw2QSIc
‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Insecure’ actress Denise Dowse has passed away at 64 following a battle with meningitis. We send love and healing to her family during this time.
Denise Dowse, whose roles spanned from Beverly Hills 90210 to Insecure, has died after a battle with viral meningitis.
Yes!! She played two different characters on there. So sad 😢
