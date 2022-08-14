Canberra Airport Shooting : Gunman Arrested after shooting at at the main terminal of Canberra Airport.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING ACT Policing confirm the shooting incident at the main terminal of Canberra Airport. It is contained and there are no “reported” injuries.
One person is custody and a firearm has been recovered.
About 1:30pm today police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building. Shortly after, one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. There is no immediate threat to public safety. Details: bit.ly/3dumnwO
People are advised to stay away from the airport. @canberratimes
— Karen Barlow (@KJBar) August 14, 2022
See the damage caused to these windows by 3 gunshots fired at Canberra airport near check-in. Airport evacuated and big AFP presence as they sweep the entire terminal and interview the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/AdlOf3FWvd
— Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022
ACT Police say a man has been arrested, but no injuries reported, after a shooting at Canberra airport this arvo. Firearm has been recovered pic.twitter.com/800WsUMwV4
— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 14, 2022
Leonie Wood wrote
This does NOT look like a very good evacuation plan. If shooting is in the concourse, security should have moved people well away from building. Like, at least 50m from doors.
Jane Castles wrote
8-10 shots… very fortunate and surprising no one was hurt.
Jackie White wrote
Most other reports say 3. But let’s not let facts get in the way of a good spot of hyperbole…
Bree wrote
I’m confused. “More than a dozen police cars”: picture of 7 police cars.
“100s of people”: picture of maybe at most 100 people.
Picture of “cracked glass & bullet hole”: cannot see either.
“8-10 shots fired” (weird if it turns out to be a revolver). “Stampede” looks chill as?
Jackie White wrote
Most reports are saying 3 shots. Dude arrested very quickly. No one injured. I live within earshot of road between airport & hospital – zero sirens.
