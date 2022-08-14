Canberra Airport Shooting : Gunman Arrested after shooting at at the main terminal of Canberra Airport.

Leonie Wood wrote

This does NOT look like a very good evacuation plan. If shooting is in the concourse, security should have moved people well away from building. Like, at least 50m from doors.

Jane Castles wrote

8-10 shots… very fortunate and surprising no one was hurt.

Jackie White wrote

Most other reports say 3. But let’s not let facts get in the way of a good spot of hyperbole…

Bree wrote

I’m confused. “More than a dozen police cars”: picture of 7 police cars.

“100s of people”: picture of maybe at most 100 people.

Picture of “cracked glass & bullet hole”: cannot see either.

“8-10 shots fired” (weird if it turns out to be a revolver). “Stampede” looks chill as?

Jackie White wrote

Most reports are saying 3 shots. Dude arrested very quickly. No one injured. I live within earshot of road between airport & hospital – zero sirens.