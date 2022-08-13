Today News : Is Iran really serious about destroying Israel? Ask Salman Rushdie. He's on a ventilator, cannot speak, and will likely lose an eye after being stabbed up to 15 times on Friday by a suspect identified as a man from New Jersey 'with sympathies toward the Iranian government.'



Is Iran really serious about destroying Israel?

Ask Salman Rushdie.

He's on a ventilator, cannot speak, and will likely lose an eye after being stabbed up to 15 times on Friday by a suspect identified as a man from New Jersey 'with sympathies toward the Iranian government.'



He’s on a ventilator, cannot speak, and will likely lose an eye after being stabbed up to 15 times on Friday by a suspect identified as a man from New Jersey ‘with sympathies toward the Iranian government.’ — Yisrael Medad (@ymedad) August 13, 2022

