BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police have dropped their investigation into 6 women who attended the Sarah Everard vigil. Looks like they finally got around to handing out questionnaires and accepted their explanation it was a work event x
— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) August 13, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Nelson Teixeira wrote
Good for the goose and the gander and was without wine and cheese
Voltairine de Cleyre wrote
never question a women, that is the only way. they are all pure and clean
TheBix wrote
Because you don’t sound mentally deprived at all. If you stop and think about why they were there (to mourn a woman raped and murdered by the police) and what they wanted (to not be raped and murdered by the police) you might start to realise you have no idea what woke even means
