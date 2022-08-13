TBW 2018 Alum Maya Fuller who has been missing since July 30th 2022 has died.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

TBWbasketball1 wrote

A sweet, loving, & tough PG she was! Would defend & guard WHOEVER! Always had something to prove when she stepped on the court. Maya we will continue to lift your name high! You will never be forgotten! We promise you that.

Southern Sky Elite Basketball wrote

Mya, we do not know or understand why God planned this, but I trust you are flying high. Prayers to the Fuller family in this unimaginable time. Mya was and will always be loved deeply. Please keep us updated on the service and how we can support the Fuller Family.

MTPHoopNation wrote

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Coaches Players and Family. MTP is saddened to her of the loss of such a dynamic player