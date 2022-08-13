Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 : Best OST MASS VOTING STARTED! .



[🏆 Seoul International Drama Awards]: Best OST

📢 MASS VOTING STARTED!

▪︎ cast 15 votes (450❤️) to “CHRISTMAS TREE”

▪︎ decrease the gap!

Current Gap: 370,429 votes

Link:

Tutorial:

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

wrote

#Seoul #International #Drama #Awards #OST #MASS #VOTING #STARTED #cast #votes #quotCHRISTMAS #TREEquot #decrease #gapCurrent #Gap #votesLink #Tutorial

Recent Stories.