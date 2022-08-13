

#BREAKING: Police tape surrounds the area where accused attacker – Hadi Matar – lived in Fairview, NJ. Officers say Matar stabbed celebrated author Salman Rushdie in the neck and abdomen before a lecture in Western New York. He is now undergoing surgery. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/xDWPkwjVbn — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) August 12, 2022

Comments and Reactions.