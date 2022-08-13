

Breaking: Plane carrying tourists to the Mara crash lands in Njoro. Kenya

The 5Y-C11 light aircraft which crash landed in Njoro on August 13,2022. The pilot and his two passengers, a Peru and French national escaped unhurt.

جہاز گر گیا مگر بچ گئے افریقہ

#Labbaik_Faizabad

