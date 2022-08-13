LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Breaking: Plane carrying tourists to the Mara crash lands in Njoro. Kenya
The 5Y-C11 light aircraft which crash landed in Njoro on August 13,2022. The pilot and his two passengers, a Peru and French national escaped unhurt.
جہاز گر گیا مگر بچ گئے افریقہ
— M. imran (@BinmaulanaImran) August 13, 2022
