Karthikeya 2 Review : All Bollywood are sympathizing with Amir’s Laal Singh Chaddha film that they are forcibly promoting the film on social media .

Posted on August 13, 2022

All Bollywood are sympathizing with Amir’s Laal Singh Chaddha film that they are forcibly promoting the film on social media & not a single Bollywood came forward to support #TheKashmirFiles.

Who is in support of Lal Singh Chaddha?

Just make a list, and wait for their turn!



