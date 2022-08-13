Davon Brown Wanted : Police asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Posted on August 13, 2022

We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide that occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5100 Florence Blvd.

RB# AS36678

