Davon Brown Wanted : Police asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide that occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5100 Florence Blvd.

RB# AS36678

1/2

