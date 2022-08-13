Davon Brown Wanted : Police asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
We are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Davon Brown, 20, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide that occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5100 Florence Blvd.
— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 13, 2022
Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or @CrimeOpd at 402-444-STOP, at https://t.co/TX8bD0KGdk or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest of a homicide fugitive are eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.
— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) August 13, 2022
