Britney Spears Kevin Federline : Kevin Federline gets between 40-60k a month from Britney Spears for child support

Anyone with eyes can see that Britney Spears is a great mother. She complied with a 13 year long conservatorship just to be able to see her sons. While Kevin Federline just used them for leverage to get money out of Britney.
Kevin Federline smokes weed all he wants, has full child custody & gets between 40-60k a month from Britney Spears for child support. For 13 yrs in the conservatorship Britney was drug tested multiple times a week just to be able to see her kids. How does California allow this?
Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, has come to defend her against her ex, Kevin Federline. — “His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year abuse and his loyalty to Jamie Spears. Anyone who approved of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow.” 63 587 3,621 Show this thread
suki wrote
Your parents are Britney Spears and Kevin Federline and BRITNEY is the one your embarrassed of? Let’s unpack that for a moment, because there’s only one embarrassment and that KFed.
𝒥𝒶𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓃 wrote
Britney Spears was illegally surveilled by her father without her knowledge or consent. Now Kevin Federline wants to act like she’s an abusive parent because she’s spoken sternly to her kids before while he welcomes Jamie Spears back into his sons’ lives?
Jordy wrote
Kevin Federline just exposed videos of his kids bullying & secretly recording their own mother in the privacy of her own home.
@britneyspears
deserves so much better. How disgusting can you be?! SHE HAS PAID EVERY MEAL IN ALL YALLS MOUTHS. START SPEAKING LIKE IT.
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Paula Ortunio wrote
Last time I checked you may not like him but Kevin Federline was never committed and has never put the boys in harms way. While Brittney was spinning out and having serious issues Kevin stepped up and raised the boys. Trust me there is a lot we do not know.
Hayden wrote
I don’t think Kevin realizes the power we have. Our voices and constant attention helped judges and lawyers to take her conservatorship case seriously.
April wrote
Child support goes by parents income & time spent with kids, it’s a numbers game – hence why he gets the amount he gets. Your post shows you’ve never dealt with the family court system.
Big.Crunch.Theory wrote
Hmm old picture with him and Brittany. Because their kids are now 15 and 16,also Kevin got custody because one night she was high, would not let the court-appointed monitor into her home.She had a 4 hour stand off holding the children(1 an 2 at the time) away from the cops.
a-c södervall wrote
But a cop who were there said that she didnt resist them to get the children, the bathroomdoor was not even closed, and she didnt resist going with them.
They mad cuz Kevin did a good job raising his boys why their mother spun outta control and neglected her children for fame . Women can’t Take it when there’s a good man around who steps up to the plate and really does what needs to be done.
It’s incredibly unfair to have one parent who openly smokes weed around their kids while the other is drug tested multiple times a week just to be able to see them.
Shuggie Sepulvado wrote
Dad of the year right there! Britney’s back up dancer found fame. Now he’s bitter because he can no longer dance and he’s irrelevant.. But Britney can still sing and dance. Looks amazing .She’s still famous and still rich. That must really suck for him. Kevin who?
