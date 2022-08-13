

BREAKING: Rushdie’s attacker charged with attempted murder.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker has been charged with attempted murder — IN THE SECOND DEGREE! Apparently the NY authorities can find no evidence of premeditation. Intentions are so murky.

