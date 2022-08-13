Anne Heche Net Worth : Ellen Degeneres Ex Anne Heche dies from Severe Anoxic Brain Injury

Posted on August 13, 2022

Actor Anne Heche, who suffered significant burns and a severe brain injury last week after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home, has died. She was 53.

Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning actress who starred in films like ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ and the ‘Psycho’ remake, has died at age 53 following injuries she sustained in a car crash.

The renowned American actress, director, writer, and producer, Anne Heche has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

Anne Heche, who become one of first Hollywood’s leading ladies to live in an openly gay relationship.

 

Johnny Applesauce wrote 
I don’t wish death on anyone, really. It’s kinda sick if you do. But I only have so much compassion. I’m sorry she died. But I’m far more sorry for the lady who’s house was burned down because Anne Heche went off the rails and caused her own death. I feel for Anne’s family, too.
Alexis Dawn Fox  wrote 
How about some compassion for someone who has admitted to mental illness and written a book about her struggles? Yes, the homeowner lost her home and belongings but they can be replaced easily enough–especially when most of what ppl cherish is not as important as your health!
San wrote 
At the end of the gofundme thread a video (maybe from a security camera), shows a car speeding, if Anne is actually driving that car…she should be arrested…
its_just_me wrote 
Aren’t go fund me donations meant for those who aren’t financially going to be ok? Anne heche insurance will cover any and all expenses as well as this woman’s own personal home insurance will assist amd has more then likely already provided an appropriate living accommodation.
Katie wrote 

