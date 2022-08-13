Anne Heche Net Worth : Ellen Degeneres Ex Anne Heche dies from Severe Anoxic Brain Injury

Actor Anne Heche, who suffered significant burns and a severe brain injury last week after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home, has died. She was 53.
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning actress who starred in films like ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ and the ‘Psycho’ remake, has died at age 53 following injuries she sustained in a car crash.
The renowned American actress, director, writer, and producer, Anne Heche has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022.
Anne Heche, who become one of first Hollywood’s leading ladies to live in an openly gay relationship.
Anne Heche has died.
I’m thinking about James Tupper & their son Atlas.
The couple were trapped in a bitter custody dispute which likely contributed to her instability & impacted her mental health.
Family Law provides little relief for couples trapped in that system.
— Greg Ellis 🏴☠️ (@ellisgreg) August 12, 2022
Sad news I’m sick of bastards that judge. Anne Heche has just died. Some said she could of killed someone the other day. She was victim of horrific sexual abuse by a degenerative father. She has Died misunderstood 😢 I hope she is now be at peace . #AnneHeche #RIPAnneHeche
American actress Anne Heche is no more. The actress was seriously injured in a car accident and died while undergoing treatment. He was 53 years old at the time of his death.
Starring in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, ‘Six Days Seven Nights’ and ‘Donnie Brasco’ pic.twitter.com/wbpoUy0kSj
Johnny Applesauce wrote
I don’t wish death on anyone, really. It’s kinda sick if you do. But I only have so much compassion. I’m sorry she died. But I’m far more sorry for the lady who’s house was burned down because Anne Heche went off the rails and caused her own death. I feel for Anne’s family, too.
Alexis Dawn Fox wroteHow about some compassion for someone who has admitted to mental illness and written a book about her struggles? Yes, the homeowner lost her home and belongings but they can be replaced easily enough–especially when most of what ppl cherish is not as important as your health!
San wroteAt the end of the gofundme thread a video (maybe from a security camera), shows a car speeding, if Anne is actually driving that car…she should be arrested… its_just_me wroteAren’t go fund me donations meant for those who aren’t financially going to be ok? Anne heche insurance will cover any and all expenses as well as this woman’s own personal home insurance will assist amd has more then likely already provided an appropriate living accommodation. Katie wroteAssuming both had insurance, is this is a covered loss –was it an intentional act? Insurance carriers don’t pay immediately.
