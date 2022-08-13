Anne Heche Net Worth : Ellen Degeneres Ex Anne Heche dies from Severe Anoxic Brain Injury

Actor Anne Heche, who suffered significant burns and a severe brain injury last week after crashing her car into a Mar Vista home, has died. She was 53.

The renowned American actress, director, writer, and producer, Anne Heche has a net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

Anne Heche, who become one of first Hollywood’s leading ladies to live in an openly gay relationship.

Anne Heche has died. I’m thinking about James Tupper & their son Atlas. The couple were trapped in a bitter custody dispute which likely contributed to her instability & impacted her mental health. Family Law provides little relief for couples trapped in that system. — Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) August 12, 2022