Who is Salman Rushdie ? Wiki – Age : India born author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at an event in New York.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Emily Powell wrote

Christ! This is horrific! Absolutely horrific! Freedom of speech is a fundamental right and no-one should be persecuted or attacked just because they said something you don’t agree with (with exceptions for racism and other unmentionables)

Sending strength to Salman Rushdie .

Henry Joy wrote

Describing an ancient organised religion as Satanic hardly comes within the defined perameters of allowable “free speech”…

Michael Moroz 🇺🇦 wrote

I know this only just happened, but one can’t help but wonder if the foiled attack on John Bolton and this attack are connected. Both have quite a contentious history with the government of Iran.

Adam Smith wrote

Turns out cancel culture is bad. This is what we are heading for: assisting people for saying or writing things that offend us.

Alex Zak 🇺🇦🇺🇲 wrote

I don’t know who he is but this shouldn’t be happening to anyone in a normal modern society. I wish him well and full recovery, and justice upon the attacker.

The Ketchup On The Wall wrote

It’s worth a google, just to know about. He’s an author who wrote a book in late 80s. Leader of Iran issued a death threat against him, because he said the content was blasphemous. It’s hard to overstate what a full blown big deal it was at the time.

Kim Minnaugh wrote

How horrific. If you’ve never been to Chautauqua, it’s such a quaint peaceful town, full of music, art, and literature. What have we become?

Dan Wilbur wrote

Attacking someone in Chautauqua is equivalent to attacking someone in a church. This is disgusting. Please don’t let it become the only story people know about Chautauqua.

ReynoldsRap wrote

Chautauqua is an elitist retreat for the far left. If anything, it’s an old boys club where the Clintons and Obamas have visited many times. This isn’t some inclusive small town America, it’s a damn club for the rich and famous who are liberal.

Dan Wilbur wrote

Then why is every other lecture some middle of the road Republican talking about what the Senate can agree on? Why are half the people there conservatives? Weird. Sounds like you’ve never been

Londi wrote

American Christians need to pay attention to this cause it’s where their cult is headed or may already be.

Giorgio Angelini wrote

I spoke on this stage just yesterday. And was lucky enough to spend time with Mr. Rushdie last night. The nature of his lecture was to be about asylum and the meaning of home.

This is unthinkable. I hope he’s ok. This great man has bravely faced threats of violence from religious extremists for a very long time. Hoping for his survival and full recovery.

Sarah Gane wrote

A friend of mine actually got stabbed with a 10 cm butcherknife. She told me she was in such shock/adrenaline, she ran away. I think your body will go in survival mode. But stabbed in the neck is different tho, can’t imagine he was just walking of the stage unassisted, source?

GOP: Obstruction, Insurrection, Sedition

Rgsrwwatch wrote

This is horrible!!! If it is “religiously”* motivated, then all members of all religions must remind themselves, if you cannot take any criticism or your religion and must react, you have no faith.

*this is not religion, it is man’s culture, not religion, not faith.

Ghashley Crumbs wrote .

Of course it’s religiously motivated. Iran’s leaders issued a fatwah and offered $3 million for his death because he wrote “Satanic Verses.”