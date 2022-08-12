When Do You Get Polio Vaccine in USA : The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater.



BREAKING: The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater, weeks after a case of polio was found in Rockland County, health officials said. The presence of the poliovirus suggests wider spread of the virus among the unvaccinated.

When Do You Get Polio Vaccine in USA

CDC recommends that children get polio vaccine to protect against polio, or poliomyelitis. Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been given in the United States since 2000. IPV is given by shot in the leg or arm, depending on the patient’s age. Oral polio vaccine (OPV) is used in other countries.

CDC recommends that children get four doses of polio vaccine. They should get one dose at each of the following ages: 2 months old, 4 months old, 6 through 18 months old, and 4 through 6 years old.

Who Should Get Polio Vaccine?

Infants and Children

Children in the United States should get inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) to protect against polio, or poliomyelitis. They should get four doses total, with one dose at each of the following ages:

2 months old

4 months old

6 through 18 months old

4 through 6 years old

