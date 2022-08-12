When Do You Get Polio Vaccine in USA : The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater, weeks after a case of polio was found in Rockland County, health officials said. The presence of the poliovirus suggests wider spread of the virus among the unvaccinated.
BREAKING: The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater, weeks after a case of polio was found in Rockland County, health officials said. The presence of the poliovirus suggests wider spread of the virus among the unvaccinated. https://t.co/Dd3ZHv0o3w
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2022
When Do You Get Polio Vaccine in USA
CDC recommends that children get polio vaccine to protect against polio, or poliomyelitis. Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been given in the United States since 2000. IPV is given by shot in the leg or arm, depending on the patient’s age. Oral polio vaccine (OPV) is used in other countries.
CDC recommends that children get four doses of polio vaccine. They should get one dose at each of the following ages: 2 months old, 4 months old, 6 through 18 months old, and 4 through 6 years old.
Who Should Get Polio Vaccine?
Infants and Children
Children in the United States should get inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) to protect against polio, or poliomyelitis. They should get four doses total, with one dose at each of the following ages:
- 2 months old
- 4 months old
- 6 through 18 months old
- 4 through 6 years old
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
All Corporations Are Evil wrote
It’s one thing polio re-emerging in London but London and New York?
Add this to covid and monkeypox and you have to start to wonder if something is going on.
EinSea wrote
What large group of people would be unvaccinated against polio?
Trentie wrote
Cool, another chance for this to be relevant…
TUUKKA’S FAULT wrote
I’ve heard more about getting vaccinated in the last year than the previous 33 years
Bwco wrote
If only there was a way of preventing polio. Like giving people a weakened version of the virus so that people would build up antibodies against polio. You could even make it a rather painless injection /s
LH wrote
Guess where they haven’t eradicated Polio? Afghanistan. Remember all those plane loads of Unvetted refugees?
Coloradonative1990 wrote
Well. The Main stream talking heads, politicians and companies were successful with the fear mongering with covid. Why not go back to the well and try again and again.
Black Voices Muted wrote
When religious beliefs conflict with public health, what can be done?
IndependentDog wrote
Where is the link to the study that backs up this assumption? Please substantiate your claims Or don’t make them.
Will wrote
I’m not questioning your ability to read but I don’t think you’d even be able to understand actual research data.
#BREAKING #virus #polio #York #City039s #wastewater #weeks #case #polio #Rockland #County #health #officials #presence #poliovirus #suggests #wider #spread #virus #among #unvaccinated